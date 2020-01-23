‘Super Nintendo Land’ Confirmed to Open at New Universal Orlando Theme Park

Fans of the Nintendo video game family are going to get a chance to experience the adventuring world of Mario, Luigi and more in Central Florida.

NBCUniversal & Senior Executive Vice President Steve Burke confirmed Thursday that Super Nintendo World will open as part of Universal Orlando’s new Epic Universe theme park expected to open in 2023.

The new addition had been reported since the park was announced last year, but not confirmed until an executive made the statement during a fourth quarter earnings phone call.

Universal is expected to open the first Super Nintendo Land later this year in Japan.

Universal Orlando is owned by NBCUniversal