Supreme Court Takes Up Claim of Man Refusing to Work Sundays for Religious Reasons

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear an evangelical Christian mail carrier’s employment discrimination claim in a case that could force employers to do more to accommodate the religious practices of their workers.

The justices will hear an appeal brought by Gerald Groff, who says the U.S. Postal Service could have granted his request that he be spared Sunday shifts based on his religious belief that it is a day of worship and rest.

Groff has asked the court to make it easier for employees to bring religious claims under Title VII of the Civil Right Act, which prohibits workplace discrimination of various forms, including based on religion.

Groff worked as an auxiliary mailman in the Lancaster, Pennsylvania, area from 2012 to 2019, when he resigned. A noncareer employee, his job was to fill in when other workers were not available, including on weekends and holidays.

