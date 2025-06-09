A new survey finds that for many Americans, sauces are more of a cornerstone than a condiment — and some pairings can be quite unconventional.

The survey of 2,000 U.S. adults conducted by Talker Research for saucemaker Sweet Baby Ray’s found that 67% of respondents have chosen a meal based on the sauce they were craving. Nearly eight in 10 regular sauce users say they consider themselves “sauce lovers.”

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

For French fries, ketchup is the undisputed favorite for 81% of Americans. The survey also found that some Americans enjoy unusual combinations, such as tartar sauce on fries, barbecue sauce on scrambled eggs and ranch dressing mixed into ramen noodles.

Some foods are primarily seen as vehicles for sauce. For 68% of Americans, fries exist to carry sauce. Sixty-six percent of Americans feel the same for chicken nuggets and 60% say that about chicken wings. The average American keeps eight different sauces in their fridge at any given time.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The study, released Friday, also identified personality differences. People who identify as “sauce people” are slightly more likely to describe themselves as adventurous and impulsive. They were also a bit more likely to say they are “very happy” and smile or laugh more than 10 times a day.

Among zodiac signs, water signs were the most likely to embrace sauce, while Leos and Virgos were more sauce-averse, according to the survey.

In the end, what food gets sauced the most? Here are the foods to which Americans most commonly add sauce: