Susan Sarandon sues Mass. construction company over ‘extensive problems' at her Vermont home

Actor Susan Sarandon has filed a lawsuit against a Massachusetts construction company, citing "extensive problems" at her $2 million southern Vermont home.

The lawsuit, filed against DeGrenier Contracting and Property Management of Clarksburg, says the single-family home where Sarandon, 76, was planning to spend her retirement has numerous issues, including buckled siding, missing insulation, cracked trim, gaps in siding, mold and an unfinished bedroom.

Forty-seven different issues were found with the home, according to the lawsuit, filed Aug. 17 in federal court in Massachusetts.

The lawsuit claims that the construction defects are due to the defendant's "consistent failure to select and manage qualified, independent contractors, and his practice of selecting friends and family members to install specific portions of the home, as well as due to his failure to properly manage those contractors that he did select."

Correction of the issues, the suit claims, will require many items or portions of the home to be removed and reinstalled or rebuilt entirely. Sarandon will also have to remove her furniture, artwork and personal effects, and won't be able to use the home for an extended period of time.

Read the full complaint below:

It was not immediately clear if DeGrenier Contracting and Property Management had hired an attorney.

Sarandon purchased the 45-acre, environmentally-sustainable home in Stamford, Vermont, near the Massachusetts border in 2018 through her limited liability company, The Right to Bear Farms. At the time, the property was entirely undeveloped except for a small cabin.

Best known for her roles in "Thelma & Louise," and "Bull Durham," Sarandon recently starred in the Warner Bros. superhero film "Blue Beetle."