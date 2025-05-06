Police in Oregon have arrested the suspect in an apparent road rage hit-and-run caught on video that shows a minivan slamming into a motorcyclist at high speed on a highway.

The Beaverton Police Department on Tuesday said Washington County resident Samir Helio Pazzoto-Filho was arrested after the disturbing Monday incident on U.S. Route 26.

"The incident appears to have stemmed from a road rage-style interaction between Pazzoto-Filho and the motorcycle rider. The motorcycle rider sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital," the Beaverton Police Department said in a statement. "He has since been discharged and is resting with his family."

Video from a dashcam released by police shows a minivan and the motorcyclist speeding into the camera's view alongside each other. The van's passenger window is down and the motorcyclist is seemingly talking and gesturing to the driver.

Seconds after appearing on the video, the van makes a sharp right — slamming into the motorcyclist and sideswiping him so hard that the motorcyclist is pushed out from the middle lane and eventually falls, crashes down and slides out of the road and onto an exit ramp.

Pazzoto-Filho was arrested after police received a tip. When police arrived at his residence, they found him driving the sought-after blue Kia Carnival.

Pazzoto-Filho faces five charges: attempted assault, second-degree assault, hit-and-run, reckless driving and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police added that Pazzoto-Filho had been seen driving recklessly for days before the hit-and-run and urged anyone with information on his driving to contact police.