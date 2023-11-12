Houston

Suspect at large after shooting at Houston flea market leaves child dead, 4 others injured

By NBCDFW Staff

Cole's Flea Market in Pearland, Texas.
Police are actively searching for a gunman after a shooting at a flea market in Houston's Pearland area left a child dead and four other people hospitalized Sunday evening.

According to the Pearland Police Department, officers received a call around 5:34 p.m. about shots fired in the area of the flea market.

When authorities arrived at Cole's Flea Market, they found three adults and two children suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to nearby hospitals, and one of the juveniles died from their injuries. There is no word on the condition of the other victims.

Pearland PD said it believes the shooting stemmed from a disturbance between two people. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is still ongoing.

