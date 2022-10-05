Suspect in Murder of Innocent Bystander in Hartford, Conn. Arrested

Hartford police have arrested a suspect in the murder of an innocent bystander in May .

Guillermo Gonzalez, 59, had gone to a local bodega on Tuesday, May 10 for a hot dog when he was shot and killed in broad daylight, according to his family.

Gonzalez barely survived COVID-19, two strokes and other medical issues, but a pit stop for a hot dog at a local bodega on Zion Street is how he lost his life, his wife, Zenaida Figueroa, said.

Police said the gunshots came from a passing vehicle and Gonzalez was not the intended target.

They said an arrest warrant was approved on May 26 for Jose Estrada, 23, of Hartford. He was taken into custody Wednesday and has been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of criminal attempted murder and reckless endangerment.

Bond was set at $2 million.

“This father was going out of the house because he wanted a hot dog. And, he stepped out of his house. He hadn’t been out of the house in the past couple of weeks. He had recovered from COVID-19 and other issues and he just wanted a breath of fresh air and then he goes outside and the unthinkable happens. This is becoming more rampant every day, broad daylight people being shot,” said Rev. Henry Brown said of Gonzalez after the fatal shooting.