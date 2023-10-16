Suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance to reveal details of her death in plea deal, lawyer says

Joran van der Sloot is expected to plead guilty to his involvement in an extortion plot connected to Natalee Holloway's disappearance, and her family's lawyer said the deal will require him to reveal how the Alabama teen died.

“It [the plea agreement] was conditioned upon Mr. van der Sloot revealing details of how Natalee died and how her body was disposed of,” family lawyer John Q. Kelly told NBC News on Sunday.

Neither a lawyer for the van der Sloot nor federal prosecutors could immediately be reached for comment Monday.

Holloway disappeared on vacation in Aruba with classmates celebrating their high school graduation in 2005, and an Alabama probate court declared her dead in 2012.

