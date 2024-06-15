East Haven

Woman taken into custody in connection to deadly hit-and-run in East Haven, Conn.

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Connecticut

A woman has been taken into custody in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in East Haven on Friday night and police have identified the woman who died.

Police said a pedestrian, later identified as 47-year-old Gina LaVacca, of East Haven, was struck on Main Street just before 10 p.m. She suffered life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

After the collision, investigators said the vehicle involved fled the area.

Witnesses originally reported seeing a dark-colored sedan that had fled east on Main Street. After watching surveillance video, police determined it was actually a white hatchback that they were looking for.

According to police, the white hatchback seen in the video was found in the Autumn Ridge Apartment Complex on Gerrish Avenue in East Haven.

Officers said the driver of the vehicle, later identified as 45-year-old Elizabeth Cronk, was taken into custody.

Cronk is facing charges including evading responsibility resulting in death and operating a motor vehicle without a license. She is being held on a $250,000 bond and is due in court on Monday.

U.S. & World

Immigration 1 hour ago

DACA at 12 is on life support and already leaving out many young immigrants

Extreme Weather 2 hours ago

Much of U.S. braces for extreme weather, from southern heat wave to possible snow in the Rockies

The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (203) 468-3820.

This article tagged under:

East Haven
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us