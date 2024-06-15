Woman taken into custody in connection to deadly hit-and-run in East Haven, Conn.

A woman has been taken into custody in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in East Haven on Friday night and police have identified the woman who died.

Police said a pedestrian, later identified as 47-year-old Gina LaVacca, of East Haven, was struck on Main Street just before 10 p.m. She suffered life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

After the collision, investigators said the vehicle involved fled the area.

Witnesses originally reported seeing a dark-colored sedan that had fled east on Main Street. After watching surveillance video, police determined it was actually a white hatchback that they were looking for.

According to police, the white hatchback seen in the video was found in the Autumn Ridge Apartment Complex on Gerrish Avenue in East Haven.

Officers said the driver of the vehicle, later identified as 45-year-old Elizabeth Cronk, was taken into custody.

Cronk is facing charges including evading responsibility resulting in death and operating a motor vehicle without a license. She is being held on a $250,000 bond and is due in court on Monday.

The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (203) 468-3820.