Suspected arson causes a second major power outage in south of France

A second major power outage hit southeastern France early Sunday, this time in the city of Nice, after an electrical facility was damaged by suspected arson.

Police currently have not established a link between the blackout that affected parts of Nice as well as nearby cities of Cagnes-sur-Mer and Saint-Laurent-du-Var and a power outage on Saturday that disrupted the city of Cannes during the closing day of its renowned film festival.

The Nice blackout started around 2 a.m. and left some 45,000 households without electricity. The city’s trams stopped and power was briefly cut to the Nice Côte d’Azur airport during its overnight closure hours.

Power was fully restored by 5:30 a.m., according to the energy provider company Enedis.

The Nice public prosecutor said a criminal investigation has been opened for “organized arson.”

On Saturday, two other installations in the Alpes Maritime department were damaged in what officials also suspected to be arson, temporarily cutting power to 160,000 homes, including events at the Cannes Film Festival.

An unknown anarchist group claimed responsibility for the Cannes outage in a lengthy posting on the website indymedia.org.

“We are two bands of anarchists,” said the statement published Sunday by an unknown user. "We claim responsibility for the attack on electrical installations on the Côte d’Azur.”

Authorities have not verified the statement, and police have not commented on the claim.

Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi condemned Sunday’s attack and said the city had filed a complaint.

“I strongly denounce these malicious acts targeting our country,” he said on X. He ordered all sensitive electrical infrastructure in the city to be placed under police protection.

“These actions can have serious consequences, particularly on hospitals,” Estrosi said at a press briefing on Sunday. “As long as the perpetrators haven’t been caught, we will remain on high alert.”