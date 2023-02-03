NH Authorities Investigating Fatal Shooting That Stemmed From Dispute Between Neighbors

Authorities in New Hampshire are investigating the shooting death of an adult male on Friday morning in Berlin, New Hampshire.

Officials from the state attorney general's office said Berlin police responded to multiple reports of gunshots fired on Sullivan Street around 8:15 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, the found a man outside the building suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, but the attorney general's office said it appears the incident began as a dispute between neighbors.

No arrests have been announced, but the attorney general's office said all of the parties involved have been identified and there is "no threat to the public."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

An autopsy will be conducted at a later date. The name of the victim is not expected to be released until all family members are notified.

No additional information was released.