Taliban Allow Americans, Other Foreigners to Fly Out of Kabul

The departure comes amid growing fears for those who have been left behind in Afghanistan in the wake of the United States' chaotic withdrawal

US Air Force aircraft taking off
The first large-scale international passenger flight to depart Kabul since last month's U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan took off Thursday on its way to Qatar.

Earlier Thursday, two sources familiar with the matter told NBC News that the Taliban would allow around 200 U.S. and other foreign citizens to leave the country on a flight to Doha.

The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, confirmed the development, which was first reported by Reuters. They said that it was unclear how many of those set to leave were American.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told NBC News that the militant group would not stand in the way of anyone looking to leave Afghanistan, so long as they have valid travel documents.

