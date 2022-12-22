Target Issues Recall for More Than 200,000 Weighted Blankets After 2 Children Die

Target issued a recall for more than 200,000 weighted blankets after two children in North Carolina died from asphyxiation, federal officials and Target said Thursday.

The girls, ages 4 and 6, died in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, after they were trapped in the blankets in April, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a news release.

Target urged people who bought the 6-pound Pillowfort brand blankets to stop using them immediately and contact the store for a refund.

“A young child can become entrapped by unzipping and entering the blanket, posing a risk of death by asphyxiation,” the company said.

The blankets, sold exclusively by Target, were available from December 2018 to September, the agency said. The recall was issued for 204,000 blankets, it said.

