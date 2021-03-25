TARGET

Target Set to Bring Back Car Seat Trade-in Program Next Month

Target’s popular car seat trade-in program is set to make its return next month, with families getting the opportunity to get rid of unused seats or to pick up an updated model.

The program will kick off on April 5 and run through April 17, the company said in a press release this week.

Car seats can be taken to local Target stores, where they will be turned over for recycling purposes. In exchange, families will receive a 20% coupon that can be used on a new seat, stroller or other items families need for their young children.

In past years, the car seats have been turned over to Waste Management, who works to recycle the items.

Shoppers must be a member of the company’s “circle” program in order to participate in the trade-in program. The company says shoppers can sign up for free on their website.

