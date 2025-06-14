‘Targeted shootings' in eastern Minnesota, Gov. Walz says

There have been "targeted shootings" in eastern Minnesota, according to Gov. Tim Walz.

"I’ve been briefed this morning on an ongoing situation involving targeted shootings in Champlin and Brooklyn Park," he wrote on X Saturday morning. "The Minnesota Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement are on the scene. We will share more information soon."

Walz did not share any additional details about the shootings.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department issued a shelter-in-place alert for an area surrounding the Edinburgh Golf Course Saturday morning in its quest for a suspect, NBC affiliate KARE 11 reported.

The suspect is allegedly presenting himself as a member of law enforcement, and police say no one should approach him, according to the outlet.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.