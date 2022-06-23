Chefs Pantry

Tarragon Chicken Salad With Marcona Almonds and Grapes

Original Recipe by @annarossiofficial

INGREDIENTS

1 4-5 lbs roasted chicken, picked and shredded

Juice and zest from 1 lemon

½ cup mayonnaise, Hellmann’s is great

½ cup greek yogurt, Fage is great

1 cup celery, finely diced

1 cup green grapes, quartered

½ cup marcona almonds, chopped

1 TBS fresh tarragon, minced

2 TBS fresh parsley, minced

Kosher salt & cracked pepper to taste

PREPARATION

  1. In a large bowl, toss shredded chicken with lemon juice and zest.
  2. Add in celery, grapes, chopped almonds, tarragon and parsley.
  3. In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise and yogurt.
  4. Add the mayonnaise/yogurt mixture in batches to the chicken mixture until you reach your desired consistency. 
  5. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.
  6. Store in an air tight container in the refrigerator until ready to serve.  

Chef tip: For a hearty and healthy addition, toss with blanched broccoli and crumbled bacon.

