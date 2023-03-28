Scotland

Tartan Possibly Made During the Reign of Mary, Queen of Scots, Found in a Scottish Bog

The cloth could be the oldest traditional tartan ever found

The tartan piece can be dated to circa 1500-1600 AD, making it the oldest known surviving specimen of true tartan in Scotland.
Alan Richardson / V&A Dundee

A piece of fabric believed to date to around the time of the reign of Mary, Queen of Scots, and discovered in a bog in the Scottish Highlands might be the oldest traditional tartan ever found, new research suggests.

The material could be up to 500 years old, according to scientists. Found almost 40 years ago in a peat bog some 15 miles west of Loch Ness, it survived due to the lack of air.

According to dye analysis and radiocarbon testing that was commissioned by the Scottish Tartans Authority and released this week, it was likely made in the 16th century.

Read more at NBCNews.com.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Scotland
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us