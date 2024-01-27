Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's name not searchable on X days after sexually explicit deepfakes go viral

Whenever Swift’s name was typed into the search box on X, the message “Something went wrong. Try reloading” would appear.

Taylor Swift
AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File

Social media users may have noticed Saturday that they cannot search Taylor Swift’s name on X, days after nonconsensual sexually explicit deepfakes of the pop star went viral.

Whenever Swift’s name was typed into the search box on X, the message “Something went wrong. Try reloading” would appear.

NBC News has reached out to X for comment.

This comes after deepfakes portraying Swift nude and in sexual scenarios were circulated on X Wednesday. The images can be created using artificial intelligence tools that develop new, fake images, or by taking a real photo and “undressing” it.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Taylor Swift
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us