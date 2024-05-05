Teen and man killed in shooting at Hartford, Conn. apartment building

A teenager and a man who were both found with gunshot wounds in the stairwell of an apartment building in Hartford late Saturday night have died.

Officers responded to Hendricxsen Avenue around 10:30 p.m. after getting multiple 911 calls about shots fired.

Police said they found two unresponsive males with gunshot wounds in the apartment building stairwell.

The males, later identified as 19-year-old Lavante Brown, of Hartford, and 16-year-old Aydin Davis, of Bloomfield, were transported to Hartford Hospital. Both later died of their injuries.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The shooting remains under investigation.