Teen charged with killing parents also planned to assassinate Trump, FBI says

A 17-year-old Wisconsin teen charged with killing his parents is also accused of plotting to assassinate President Donald Trump, according to an unsealed affidavit from the FBI, NBC News reported.

Last month, Nikita Casap, of Waukesha, was charged with killing his mother, 35-year-old Tatiana Casap, and his stepfather, 51-year-old Donald Mayer, and accused of living with their corpses for two weeks. Officials are saying he was also conspiring to kill the president.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The FBI accused Casap of conspiracy, attempting to assassinate the president and attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction.

According to the FBI, officials found what they called a “manifesto” while searching for a device that belonged to Casap. The document called for the president’s assassination in order to instigate a race war and sow chaos.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Nikita Casap in court. (WTMJ)

Casap also disclosed his plans to others on TikTok and Telegram, and identified himself as a follower of Order of the Nine Angles, which the FBI describes as a neo-Nazi cult that “advocates for the use of violence and terrorism to overthrow governments and destroy modern civilization.”

According to the FBI, Casap allegedly partially paid for “a drone with a dropping mechanism” to inflict harm by descending “an explosive, Molotov cocktail, or very strong topical poison” on a target.

“The killing of his parents appeared to be an effort to obtain the financial means and autonomy necessary to carrying out his plan,” the affidavit read.

Donald Mayer and his wife, Tatiana Casap, were found dead in their home in Waukesha, Wis. (WTMJ)

Casap was arrested on Feb. 28 after running a stop sign while driving his stepfather’s Volkswagen Atlas in WaKeeney, Kansas, 800 miles away from his Wisconsin home. The car contained his stepfather’s Smith & Wesson .357 Magnum, the victims’ driver’s licenses and spent shell casings, according to a complaint.

The 17-year-old was originally charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and theft of movable property, before eventually being hit with two counts of first-degree homicide, two counts of hiding a corpse, theft of property over $10,000 and two counts of misappropriating ID to obtain money, according to Waukesha officials. According to the FBI, Casap had shared his plans to kill his parents with a classmate.

The teen appeared in court on March 27, where it was revealed that his mother had been found in a hallway covered with blankets and a towel, while his stepfather was found in a first-floor office covered in a pile of clothing.

Casap’s attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News here: