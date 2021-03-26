Teen Driver Gets 43 Tickets After Caught Going as Fast as 148 MPH on NY Highways

A teen driver has been arrested and issued 43 violations after cops caught him going as fast as 148 mph on highways and roads in New York, according to the state police.

A state trooper in Orange County initially clocked the driver of the 2003 Infiniti G35 going 117 mph in the town of Goshen just after 10 a.m. Sunday, police said. As the officer tried to catch up the speeding driver on State Route 17 (which has a speed limit of 65 mph), the driver allegedly weaved in between cars without signaling while cutting off other vehicles.

The driver eventually got off the highway and tried to hide in a park-and-ride lot. The state trooper saw the car and was walking up to the vehicle to speak with the driver, when the car took off, state police said. The trooper was able to get get the license plate information before the car sped away, however.

The driver headed onto I-87 south after that, with the cop still chasing behind. That chase was called off soon however, due to safety reasons as the driver of the Infinity was going 148 mph on the highway, the state police said.

The officer who had been giving chase investigated the license plate, finding that it was belonged to another vehicle that was registered in New York City. After talking with the owner of the vehicle that the license plate belongs to, the trooper found that the driver was related to the owner. There were photos on social media showing the suspect standing next to the Infiniti, with the switched plates.

With the help of the NYPD, the suspect and vehicle were both found in Queens, state police said. The 18-year-old driver, who has not been identified, was charged with felony reckless endangerment, as well as reckless driving and fleeing an officer, both misdemeanors.

The teen was released with a desk appearance ticket in Goshen — and was also issued 43 tickets for the dangerous escape attempt.