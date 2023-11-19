Teen in critical condition after shooting in Waterbury, Conn.

NBC Connecticut

A teenager is in critical condition after a shooting in Waterbury over the weekend.

Officers received a report of a gunshot victim that had been dropped off at the emergency room at Saint Mary's Hospital on Saturday around 7:30 p.m.

According to police, the 18-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound and is currently in critical condition.

Investigators believe the shooting happened near North Main Street and Kingsbury Street.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (203) 574-6941 or Crimestoppers at (203) 755-1234.

