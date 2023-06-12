New details released in fatal shooting of teen at park in Providence, RI

An altercation at a park in Providence, Rhode Island, led to the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old male on Saturday, according to WJAR.

Police identified the victim on Monday as Juan Carlos Morales. They said he is originally from Guatemala but was living in Providence at the time of his death.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. at Donigian Park. Police said an altercation transpired among a small gathering of people, leading up to the shooting.

Morales reportedly walked away from the rest of the group with the suspect, and then a shot was heard. He was shot once in the chest and was declared dead at the scene, police said.

Police said they believe there was some sort of a feud between Morales and the shooter.

No arrests have been made. Police said they have identified a person of interest but have not recovered a weapon.