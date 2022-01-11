New Mexico

Teen Who Left Baby in Dumpster Didn't Know She Was Pregnant Until Day Before Birth, Police Say

Alexis Avila, 18, was charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse after the newborn was discovered in a New Mexico dumpster

An 18-year-old mother was charged with attempted murder after authorities said she left her newborn child alive in a New Mexico dumpster.
An 18-year-old mother who threw her newborn baby in a New Mexico dumpster last week didn’t know she was pregnant until the day before she gave birth, police said Monday. 

Alexis Avila, the child's mother, was arrested on charges of attempted murder and felony child abuse after confessing to leaving her baby in the dumpster on Friday in Hobbs, a city located in the southeast corner of the state near the Texas border, according to police.

Avila told detectives she was not aware she was pregnant until Jan 6. when she sought medical attention for abdominal pain and constipation, Hobbs Police Interim Chief August Fons said in a news conference Monday. The next day, she experienced stomach pain and gave birth.

Police tracked Avila using surveillance footage from a nearby store that captured her pulling up to the dumpster in a white vehicle, throwing a black plastic bag in it and driving away, authorities said.

