Teenage cousin of Uvalde school shooter arrested after threatening to do ‘the same thing'

The teenage cousin of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooter has been arrested after threatening to “do the same thing” at a local school, police said Tuesday.

The 17-year-old, who NBC News is not naming as he is a minor, was arrested Monday on charges of threatening to commit an act of violence to cause serious bodily injury and terroristic threat — public place fear of serious bodily injury.

The boy's mother called the San Antonio Police Department Monday, saying her son was threatening to commit a school shooting, police said.

She said he “planned to ‘do the same thing’ as his cousin, who committed a mass shooting 2022 at an elementary school,” the arrest warrant affidavit said.

The teenage suspect is the cousin of Salvador Ramos, who killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, in May 2022. Police did not state the boys' familial relationship but said the affidavit was factual.

