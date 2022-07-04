Teenage Daughter of Toronto Blue Jays' First Base Coach Dead in Presumed Boating Accident

The 17-year-old daughter of Toronto Blue Jays' first base coach Mark "Bud" Budzinski died Saturday, reportedly following a boating accident in Virginia.

The team released a statement on Sunday confirming the death of Julia Budzinski, the eldest daughter of Budzinski and his wife, Monica. Her cause of death hasn't yet been publicly confirmed.

“This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family,” said Ross Atkins, executive vice president of baseball operations and Blue Jays general manager. “I have known Bud for more than 25 years and have always admired his commitment as a dad and husband first. He is loved and well-respected by our entire clubhouse and holds a special place in all our hearts.”

Budzinski formerly played for the Cincinnati Reds and is in his fourth season as the Blue Jays’ first base coach, according to The Washington Post.

