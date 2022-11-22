California

Teens Rescued After Roller Coaster Stalls Mid-ride and Traps Guests 65 Feet in the Air

The teens were riding the Crazy Dane Coaster at the Scandia Fun Center when the ride suddenly stopped Monday night

By Staff Report

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

It was a birthday celebration gone awry for four teens at a California amusement park when the roller coaster they were on stalled mid-ride, trapping them 65 feet in the air.

The teens were riding the Crazy Dane Coaster at the Scandia Fun Center in North Highlands, a suburb just north of Sacramento, when the ride suddenly stopped Monday night.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to the scene around 7 p.m. and used an extendable aerial ladder to rescue the teens from an upper track about three-stories high, according to a tweet from the fire department.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

It is unclear what caused the ride to suddenly stop. However, fire crews told NBC News affiliate KCRA that they believe it was a mechanical failure. 

One of the passengers, Estrella Gulo, told KCRA that her anxiety grew when the ride began to slow down and got worse when the car suddenly stopped.

“I do not recommend it,” Gulo said. “It was a bad experience.” 

U.S. & World

death row 2 hours ago

Alabama Is Pausing Executions After 3rd Failed Lethal Injection

courts 2 hours ago

Kobe Bryant's 19-Year-Old Daughter Asking For Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Gulo added, “I will not come back.” 

The park reportedly apologies to the teens with free slushies. 

The Scandia Fun Center, which advertises its tagline as "It's a Scream," hosts batting cages, bumper boats, go-karts, arcade and mini-golf. The company’s website showcases seven rides including the Crazy Dane Coaster. According to Roller Coaster Database, which collections information on amusement park rides, Crazy Dane was originally known as Wild Mouse and operated at the Casino Pier in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, before it was relocated to California in 2012.

RELATED:

A carnival ride in Michigan appeared to malfunction and tilt. Bystanders began grabbing onto the ride’s guardrail at the base to hold it down. No injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaSacramentoroller coaster
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us