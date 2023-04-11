Gun Laws

Tennessee GOP Governor Signs Executive Order Strengthening Background Checks

Lee signed the order amid heightened tensions after two Democrats, both Black men, were expelled from the General Assembly for protesting on the House floor against gun violence.

By Zoë Richards | NBC News

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican, signed an executive order Tuesday to strengthen background checks and called on the General Assembly to pass the equivalent of a red flag law.

Lee said at a news conference that the order would ensure that information-sharing “more closely guarantees the safe, lawful purchase of firearms in Tennessee.”

He also said legislation was needed to address shortcomings in existing gun laws.

“Our current law is proven and effective in many circumstances, especially with regards to domestic violence, but this new stronger order of protection law will provide the broader population cover, safety, from those who are in danger to themselves or to the population,” Lee said.

Red flag laws, which are similar in scope to order of protection laws, allow authorities to temporarily seize firearms from people who are found to be dangers to themselves or others. President Joe Biden last year signed landmark bipartisan gun legislation that included grants to states for red flag laws.

