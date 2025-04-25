Texas mother arrested after bringing Jell-O shots to 5th-grade classroom party

A Texas mother who officials say took alcoholic Jell-O shots to her child’s elementary school Christmas party has been arrested.

Teresa Isabel Bernal, 33, was charged with injury to a child in connection to a party Dec. 20 at Jones Elementary School in Tyler, Texas.

Bernal purchased the Jell-O shots from a home business she found on Facebook, according to the arrest affidavit.

The shots were laid out on a table along with treats students had brought to share in a cafeteria where fifth-grade classes gathered, officials said.

Fifteen students consumed the shots, and nearly all reported “having stomach aches and headaches,” the affidavit said.

One student told police he vomited twice at school that day, and another student said he “passed out” at school after consuming the Jell-O shot, according to the affidavit.

One student reported that he had six Jell-O shots and got dizzy. When he returned to his classroom, he “got dizzy and fell and felt like he could not get back on his feet,” the affidavit said.

When questioned by a Tyler Independent School District police officer, Bernal said she did not know the shots contained alcohol, but conceded “they do taste different,” the arrest affidavit said. She said she discovered the shots had alcohol only after the children had consumed some of them, according to officials.

Bernal did not immediately respond to a message left on a phone number listed under her name.

A teacher told police that two other teachers tried the shots and said they believed the shots contained alcohol. The teacher tried one herself but couldn't tell because of the flavor, police said.

The teacher took the kids back to her class and sent those who consumed a Jell-O shot to the nurse's office. After that, just four children remained in her class, officials said.

The party took place just before holiday break, and the investigating officer interviewed teachers when they returned to work Jan. 6.

“During the interviews I was told, while some of the teachers found it odd that Bernal would bring Jell-O shots to an elementary school party, they were trusting Bernal to not bring anything harmful to the school party. Bernal was an involved parent and was present at many functions at the school,” the file said.

The Facebook sweets business Bernal had purchased the shots from had a clear disclaimer on its website stating the shots were made with Smirnoff vodka, the affidavit said.

“In my opinion, there is no way Bernal could have missed the fact that the Jell-O shots she purchased … and brought to her daughter’s 5th grade Christmas party contained drinking alcohol,” the officer wrote in the affidavit.

Testing of the shots also indicated the shots did contain ethanol.

Bernal was arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail on Monday and posted $75,000 bond the same day. It's not immediately clear if she's retained an attorney.

The Tyler Independent School District said it was aware of Bernal's arrest.

"At the time, a parent volunteer brought homemade Jello to the celebration, which was later found to contain alcohol. Unfortunately, some students consumed the Jello before the situation was discovered. Staff acted immediately to address the situation, informing parents and working with law enforcement," the district said.

The district said Bernal has not been allowed back to campus.

"We take this matter very seriously and remain committed to the safety and well-being of our students," the statement said.

