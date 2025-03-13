Colleges & Universities

Texas Tech University manhole explosion takes out power, forces early start to spring break

The explosion happened Wednesday night at the Engineering Key section of campus.

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

An explosion inside a manhole on the Texas Tech University campus in Lubbock set off fires and power outages, leading school officials to issue evacuation orders for several buildings and cancel classes for the rest of the week, university police said.

The explosion happened Wednesday night at the Engineering Key section of campus, which was evacuated.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Power was being shut down to the entire campus while repairs were underway, said Caitlynn Jeffries, a spokesperson for the university’s police department. She asked that all public and unofficial personnel avoid campus.

“You can go ahead and go home for spring break. We are closing school down for the next couple days,” Jeffries said at a news media briefing.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Firefighters responded to campus at about 7 p.m. for a possible gas leak, Lubbock Fire Rescue Capt. Jon Tunnell said at the briefing. They found “multiple manhole covers with active fire and smoke issuing from them,” he said.

No injuries were reported, Tunnell said.

An alert from the university sent to the campus community before the news conference had described the explosion as occurring at a substation.

U.S. & World

Catholic Church 59 mins ago

Pope Francis marks 12th anniversary of his papacy hospitalized but with improving condition

Russia-Ukraine War 1 hour ago

Putin retakes largest Russian town held by Ukraine as Trump's envoy heads to Moscow

Videos circulating on social media and local TV stations showed a heavy presence of firefighters on campus and fire and smoke coming out of at least one maintenance hole cover.

It wasn’t clear what might have caused the explosion.

There are more than 40,000 students at Texas Tech and the school sits on 1,800 acres (728 hectares) in West Texas.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Colleges & Universities
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us