‘Thank You RBG': Appreciation for Ruth Bader Ginsburg Echoes Across Social Media

An icon. The great equalizer. A trailblazer. A dissenter.

All words tweeted to describe Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg following news of her death on Friday.

Praise for Ginsburg's groundbreaking career and legacy was swift and seen across social media. Ginsburg, fondly known as the Notorious RBG, was thanked by actress Brie Larson, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and entertainer Barbra Streisand among others on Twitter.

"Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG," Clinton tweeted.

Later, Clinton appeared on the Rachel Maddow Show expressing what a sad night it was for the people who followed Ginsburg. "I hope every American knowns that she was historic, courageous person who moved our country forward in all the right ways," Clinton said.

President Donald Trump learned of Ginsburg passing following his rally in Minnesota. He was approached and asked about the justice's passing. "She just died? Wow," he said. "She led an amazing life. What else can you say? Amazing woman whether you agreed or not."

After returning from his own presidential campaign rally in Minnesota, former Vice President Joe Biden said Ginsburg was “not only a giant of the legal profession but a beloved figure" and that she “stood for all of us.”

Ginsburg is the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court. She was appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1993. She's a 1959 graduate of Columbia Law School. Well known for her work in women's rights and equal opportunity, she argued six cases before the Supreme Court in the 1970s.

“Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature," Chief Justice John Roberts said in a statement. "We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice."

Days before her death, Ginsburg reportedly said her “most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed,” according to NPR.

Politicians, celebrities and citizens shared their remembrances of Ginsburg via Twitter.

Tonight, the flags are flying at half staff over the Capitol to honor the patriotism of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Every woman and girl, and therefore every family, in America has benefitted from her brilliance. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 19, 2020

“Women belong in all places where decisions are being made.”



Thank you, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. We’ll keep pushing our way into all the places we’ve yet to be invited. — Brie Larson (@brielarson) September 19, 2020

The Senate and the nation mourn the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the conclusion of her extraordinary American life.



My full statement: pic.twitter.com/NOwYLhDxIk — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 19, 2020

We have lost a giant in the history of our nation with the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.



It is heartbreaking that in her final moments she was, as are many others, preoccupied with what would happen after her passing.



I want to make one thing clear: we can, and must, fight. https://t.co/QEDDFtSwmK — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 19, 2020

A profound and fearless advocate for women, equality, and justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s impact will undoubtedly be felt for generations. My thoughts are with her family, colleagues, and all who were inspired by her lifetime of service. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 19, 2020

Just heard the worst news... so sad! Ruth Bader Ginsburg you will live in history forever. May you rest in peace. 😢🙏😢 — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) September 19, 2020

The passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a tremendous loss to our country. She was an extraordinary champion of justice and equal rights, and will be remembered as one of the great justices in modern American history. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 19, 2020

At the core of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s extraordinary life was a simple conviction: “Women belong,” she said, “in all places where decisions are being made.” — Melinda Gates (@melindagates) September 19, 2020

I am so, so saddened by the news that Ruth Bader Ginsburg has passed. Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer and an extraordinary jurist who devoted her life to advancing the causes of equality and justice. We are in her debt.



May her memory be a blessing to us all. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) September 19, 2020

My statement on the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg: pic.twitter.com/fFtoOypOrj — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) September 19, 2020

My thoughts and prayers are with the family of Ruth Bader Ginsburg tonight. She leaves a legacy of thoughtful public service, a dedication to the law, and a life of great accomplishment. May she Rest In Peace. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 19, 2020

Justice Ginsburg dedicated her life to making our country more just. She fought cancer with the same ferocity she fought for civil rights and left a legacy that impacted women’s rights and equal protection under the law — she will continue to be a role model for so many. — Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) September 19, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg lived an extraordinary life. She fought to ensure equal protection in our laws, fearlessly dissented and defended, and was a powerful role model for us all. I'm devastated to hear of her passing.



Thank you, Justice Ginsburg. Rest in power. pic.twitter.com/QZeSzuIPrX — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) September 19, 2020

Saddened at the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

She was a true pioneer who worked tirelessly as a champion of the law, and will be remembered by generations to come. We are grateful for her service. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) September 19, 2020

Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer who devoted her entire career to fighting for equal justice for women, because she knew it would improve life for everyone. America is a better place because of her service. I am inspired by her life and legacy. https://t.co/hFksGoIXXZ — Bill Gates (@BillGates) September 19, 2020

MY💔IS BROKEN.RUTH BADER GINSBURG,2ND FEMALE SUPREME COURT JUSTICE HAS DIED.SHE WAS 1 OF GREATEST WOMEN IN🇺🇸HISTORY.SHE WAS THE ONLY THING BETWEEN US & THE DEATH OF JUSTICE & FREEDOM 4 POOR, WOMEN,VOTING,RACIAL EQUALITY,HEALTHCARE, EVERYTHING I’VE BELIEVED IN MY ENTIRE LIFE😭OH🙏🏻 — Cher (@cher) September 19, 2020

GOD WHY?

OH RUTH, WE ARE SO SORRY YOU HAD TO LEAVE US. You did everything you could to stay alive. Braver than us all! I just read your final wishes: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new President is installed.” All of us MUST see THAT is what happens. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) September 18, 2020

President Jimmy Carter on the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. pic.twitter.com/2gZ5WulIEO — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) September 19, 2020

One of the most beautiful and interesting modern public friendships was that between Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her ideological opposite Antonin Scalia. They both loved opera, law and the U.S.A. I always loved their relationship. Let this part of their legacy be an example to us all — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 19, 2020

Joining the whole nation tonight in mourning the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg—a trailblazer, a dedicated public servant, and an inspiration to so many. My prayers are with her family and friends. — Mark Meadows (@MarkMeadows) September 19, 2020

Surely the smartest and toughest person I'll ever have the privilege to know. Rest in Peace, Ruth Bader Ginsburg. pic.twitter.com/TV7DpPQCk0 — Julie Cohen (@FilmmakerJulie) September 19, 2020

I met Justice Ginsburg, or "Ruth" as I grew to call her, last year while filming Taste the Nation. She was so kind, curious & lovely. I wrote this of our meeting at the time:



"There are meals in your life you will never forget. Meals you will tell your grandkids about... pic.twitter.com/azsqDfE0XX — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) September 19, 2020

Her rest is earned. It is our turn to fight. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 19, 2020

Please keep the family of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in your prayers. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) September 19, 2020

Quite simply, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a giant.



My condolences go out to the Ginsburg family, the Court, and the over 300 million Americans who benefit from the more perfect union she brought about. pic.twitter.com/nCqAzRnhKE — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) September 19, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was our friend and neighbor. An intellectual giant, she was the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court and a tremendous champion of women’s rights throughout her career. — Senator Bob Dole (@SenatorDole) September 19, 2020

There are people who have an outsized impact on this world.



Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was such a person.



Her unwavering commitment to justice for all is her living legacy.



Rest In Peace. — James E. Clyburn (@WhipClyburn) September 19, 2020

Please let's save the politics for another day. The rank hypocrisy, outrage, and vote counting. Justice Ginsburg was a towering figure, a fighter. Time and time again she beat the odds. She wouldn't want anyone to give up or be deterred from fighting for the dreams she embodied. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) September 19, 2020

Hundreds of people are beginning to gather and pay tribute to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Supreme Court of the United States at First Street NE. The flag is flown at half-staff. Some people light candles and leave flowers: @nbcwashington @MSNBC @NBCNews#RuthBaderGinsburg pic.twitter.com/hPK6ZcbTQN — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) September 19, 2020

“Fight for the things that you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you.” - RGB



Rest, Ruth Bader Ginsburg.💔🖤 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 19, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg. A model for fairness, rational thought, and progress. She will be missed more than we can yet imagine. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) September 18, 2020

May the Lord see Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to her well-earned rest. May we continue fight for Justice here with her passion, brilliance and extraordinary mischief. Until good is done. #RBG — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) September 19, 2020