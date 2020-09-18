‘Thank You RGB': Appreciation for Ruth Bader Ginsburg Echoes Across Social Media

An icon. The great equalizer. A trailblazer. A dissenter.

All words tweeted to describe Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg following news of her death on Friday.

Praise for Ginsburg's groundbreaking career and legacy was swift and seen across social media. Ginsburg, fondly known as the Notorious RGB, was thanked by actress Brie Larson, Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Barbra Streisand among others on Twitter.

"Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RGB," Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton tweeted.

Ginsburg is the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court. She was appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1993. She's a 1959 graduate of Columbia Law School. Well known for her work in women's right and equal opportunity, she argued six cases before the Supreme Court in the 1970s.

Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 19, 2020

“Women belong in all places where decisions are being made.”



Thank you, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. We’ll keep pushing our way into all the places we’ve yet to be invited. — Brie Larson (@brielarson) September 19, 2020

Just heard the worst news... so sad! Ruth Bader Ginsburg you will live in history forever. May you rest in peace. 😢🙏😢 — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) September 19, 2020

The passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a tremendous loss to our country. She was an extraordinary champion of justice and equal rights, and will be remembered as one of the great justices in modern American history. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 19, 2020

I am so, so saddened by the news that Ruth Bader Ginsburg has passed. Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer and an extraordinary jurist who devoted her life to advancing the causes of equality and justice. We are in her debt.



May her memory be a blessing to us all. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) September 19, 2020

One of the most beautiful and interesting modern public friendships was that between Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her ideological opposite Antonin Scalia. They both loved opera, law and the U.S.A. I always loved their relationship. Let this part of their legacy be an example to us all — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 19, 2020

My thoughts and prayers are with the family of Ruth Bader Ginsburg tonight. She leaves a legacy of thoughtful public service, a dedication to the law, and a life of great accomplishment. May she Rest In Peace. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 19, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg lived an extraordinary life. She fought to ensure equal protection in our laws, fearlessly dissented and defended, and was a powerful role model for us all. I'm devastated to hear of her passing.



Thank you, Justice Ginsburg. Rest in power. pic.twitter.com/QZeSzuIPrX — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) September 19, 2020

President Jimmy Carter on the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. pic.twitter.com/2gZ5WulIEO — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) September 19, 2020

Joining the whole nation tonight in mourning the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg—a trailblazer, a dedicated public servant, and an inspiration to so many. My prayers are with her family and friends. — Mark Meadows (@MarkMeadows) September 19, 2020

Surely the smartest and toughest person I'll ever have the privilege to know. Rest in Peace, Ruth Bader Ginsburg. pic.twitter.com/TV7DpPQCk0 — Julie Cohen (@FilmmakerJulie) September 19, 2020

I met Justice Ginsburg, or "Ruth" as I grew to call her, last year while filming Taste the Nation. She was so kind, curious & lovely. I wrote this of our meeting at the time:



"There are meals in your life you will never forget. Meals you will tell your grandkids about... pic.twitter.com/azsqDfE0XX — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) September 19, 2020

Please keep the family of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in your prayers. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) September 19, 2020

Quite simply, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a giant.



My condolences go out to the Ginsburg family, the Court, and the over 300 million Americans who benefit from the more perfect union she brought about. pic.twitter.com/nCqAzRnhKE — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) September 19, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was our friend and neighbor. An intellectual giant, she was the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court and a tremendous champion of women’s rights throughout her career. — Senator Bob Dole (@SenatorDole) September 19, 2020

There are people who have an outsized impact on this world.



Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was such a person.



Her unwavering commitment to justice for all is her living legacy.



Rest In Peace. — James E. Clyburn (@WhipClyburn) September 19, 2020

Please let's save the politics for another day. The rank hypocrisy, outrage, and vote counting. Justice Ginsburg was a towering figure, a fighter. Time and time again she beat the odds. She wouldn't want anyone to give up or be deterred from fighting for the dreams she embodied. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) September 19, 2020

Hundreds of people are beginning to gather and pay tribute to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Supreme Court of the United States at First Street NE. The flag is flown at half-staff. Some people light candles and leave flowers: @nbcwashington @MSNBC @NBCNews#RuthBaderGinsburg pic.twitter.com/hPK6ZcbTQN — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) September 19, 2020