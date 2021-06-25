The Best Ice Cream Shops in New England, According to Food and Wine Magazine

With coronavirus restrictions dropping and the temperature on the rise, more people are heading out to local ice cream shops to satisfy their sweet-tooth cravings. But which ones are the best?

Food & Wine magazine recently published a list of what it calls the best ice cream spots in each state -- including in New England. Their selections may -- or may not -- surprise you.

For Massachusetts, the magazine selected two longtime favorites in Cambridge, Toscanini's and Christina's Homemade Ice Cream, calling the former "just as fresh and relevant as ever" and the latter "an essential piece of American ice cream history."

In Connecticut, the best ice cream is from Arethusa Farm in Bantam, the magazine said, praising the business for its "plush, high-butterfat ice creams in pleasingly classic New England flavors."

In Maine, the magazine said Gelato Fiasco is a can't miss for its "wholly authentic gelato, albeit in an array of exuberantly New World flavors."

In Rhode Island, Wright's Dairy Farm in North Smithfield serves up flavors like Compost Cream, a vanilla ice cream with chocolate ganache and cookies, the magazine said.

The best spot in Vermont, according to the magazine, is Little Gordo Creemee Stand in Burlington, where you can find mixes made from scratch and experiment with unusual flavors.

The magazine highlighted Annabelle's Natural Ice Cream as New Hampshire's best ice cream shop, praising its "rich and creamy ice creams" and "array of craveable flavors."