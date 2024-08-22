The Big E is just around the corner, and that means it's almost time to stroll the fairgrounds going building to building to try some of those delectable Big E foods.

From the cream puffs, to the baked potoatoes, and the apple pie with cheese, there are so many classic go-to favorites every year.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Thursday, the Big E announced a number of new foods for fairgoers to sink their teeth into this year.

New Big E Food Options for 2024

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

The Deviled Egg, East Road – Specialty Deviled Eggs deep fried or regular, including Loaded Baked Potato Eggs, Taco Deviled Eggs, Pulled Pork Deviled Eggs, Dill Pickle Deviled Eggs and Breakfast Deviled Eggs.

– Specialty Deviled Eggs deep fried or regular, including Loaded Baked Potato Eggs, Taco Deviled Eggs, Pulled Pork Deviled Eggs, Dill Pickle Deviled Eggs and Breakfast Deviled Eggs. Dragons Breath, Young Building – Nitro Ice Cream Swirls, Dragon Breath Puffs and a variety of delectable sauces and toppings.

Pickle Fries, East Road – Pickle Fries, Pickle Fries with Cheese n’ Gravy, Vegetarian Corndog and Corn Ribs.

– Pickle Fries, Pickle Fries with Cheese n’ Gravy, Vegetarian Corndog and Corn Ribs. Macho Taco, Commonwealth Avenue – Birria Vampiros, two birria tacos served with a side of dipping broth; Empanada Tacos, two empanadas cut open and filled with lettuce, pico, homemade lime aioli; Birria Raman, ramen noodles made with birria broth and birria meat; Mexican inspired Arepas; Horchata Agua Fresca, Mexican cinnamon and rice drink; and Watermelon Agua Fresca, fresh watermelon juice.

– Birria Vampiros, two birria tacos served with a side of dipping broth; Empanada Tacos, two empanadas cut open and filled with lettuce, pico, homemade lime aioli; Birria Raman, ramen noodles made with birria broth and birria meat; Mexican inspired Arepas; Horchata Agua Fresca, Mexican cinnamon and rice drink; and Watermelon Agua Fresca, fresh watermelon juice. The Mick Express, Young Building – Grab-n-Go, Pizza, Daily Specials, Pasta Dishes, Local Coffee and Muffin Tops.

– Grab-n-Go, Pizza, Daily Specials, Pasta Dishes, Local Coffee and Muffin Tops. W.A.V.E. Mocktail Cart, The Front Porch – Kiwi Seltzer, P.O.G Juice, Virgin Mojito, 0.0% Spicy Margarita and Shirley Temple.

– Kiwi Seltzer, P.O.G Juice, Virgin Mojito, 0.0% Spicy Margarita and Shirley Temple. Dole Whip, West Road – Pineapple, Lemon, Strawberry, Mango Flavors for the classic, whipped, frozen treat.

– Pineapple, Lemon, Strawberry, Mango Flavors for the classic, whipped, frozen treat. NOLA Cajun Kitchen and Raw Bar, New England Avenue – New Orleans inspired menu, including Maryland Cajun Crab Cakes, Fried Crawfish Tails, Jamaican Jerk Chicken served with Dirty Rice, Jambalaya, Beignets, Bread Pudding, and more.

– New Orleans inspired menu, including Maryland Cajun Crab Cakes, Fried Crawfish Tails, Jamaican Jerk Chicken served with Dirty Rice, Jambalaya, Beignets, Bread Pudding, and more. Dribbles, Better Living Center – New England Coffee and fresh mini donuts made on site with four different Dribble sauces: Bavarian Cream, Strawberry Jam, Chocolate Sauce and Cinnamon Sugar.

– New England Coffee and fresh mini donuts made on site with four different Dribble sauces: Bavarian Cream, Strawberry Jam, Chocolate Sauce and Cinnamon Sugar. The Nook, Better Living Center – Sweet and savory crepes with flavors like strawberry, banana and Nutella, plus ham and cheese, and spinach and cheese.

– Sweet and savory crepes with flavors like strawberry, banana and Nutella, plus ham and cheese, and spinach and cheese. The Emporium, Better Living Center – Home of the reimagined Craz-E Burger, made with an Angus beef “smash burger” topped with cheese, bacon and onion rings and placed between two full, fresh glazed donuts. Plus, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, chicken fingers, hot dogs, crispy chicken wraps and more.

– Home of the reimagined Craz-E Burger, made with an Angus beef “smash burger” topped with cheese, bacon and onion rings and placed between two full, fresh glazed donuts. Plus, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, chicken fingers, hot dogs, crispy chicken wraps and more. The Cantina, Better Living Center – Specialty cocktails including margaritas served with cotton candy on top, sangrias, and beer on draft.

– Specialty cocktails including margaritas served with cotton candy on top, sangrias, and beer on draft. The Wine Loft, Better Living Center – An intimate experience with a wide variety of wines offerings, and flights, paired with charcuterie platters. In partnership with Francis Ford Coppola Winery.

Traditional Locations Offering New Foods

The Big E Bakery, New England Center, Avenue ShowPlace, Gate 9A – Cookies & Cream, filled with rich and creamy goodness, is the flavor of the year.

– Cookies & Cream, filled with rich and creamy goodness, is the flavor of the year. Schroder Concessions, Commonwealth Avenue – Various rotating flavored Cheese Curds in garlic, ranch, dill, jalapeño and Cajun.

– Various rotating flavored Cheese Curds in garlic, ranch, dill, jalapeño and Cajun. Chompers, New England Avenue – Buffalo Chicken Chompers, crunchy balls of chicken, cheddar and mozzarella cheese smothered in Buffalo sauce. Served with ranch dipping sauce.

– Buffalo Chicken Chompers, crunchy balls of chicken, cheddar and mozzarella cheese smothered in Buffalo sauce. Served with ranch dipping sauce. Meatball Factory, Avenue of States – Korean Corn Dog

– Korean Corn Dog LuAnn’s Bakery, New England Avenue – Maple Bacon Cupcake, Homemade Mini Apple Crisp Pies, Mini Fruits-of-the-Farm Crisp Pies, bottled lattes and cold brew.

– Maple Bacon Cupcake, Homemade Mini Apple Crisp Pies, Mini Fruits-of-the-Farm Crisp Pies, bottled lattes and cold brew. Deliplace, East Road – Loaded Blooming Onion Ring

– Loaded Blooming Onion Ring West Springfield Lions Club, West Road – Grilled Chicken and Bacon Sandwich with ranch dressing and Grilled Chicken and Cheeseburger.

– Grilled Chicken and Bacon Sandwich with ranch dressing and Grilled Chicken and Cheeseburger. Cha Feo, Young Building – “Mochinut” (Japanese Donut)

– “Mochinut” (Japanese Donut) Cinnamon Saloon, Hampden Avenue – Cherry and Apple Turnovers

– Cherry and Apple Turnovers Jungle Juice Smoothies, Commonwealth Avenue – Luxury hot chocolate in assorted flavors.

– Luxury hot chocolate in assorted flavors. Las Kangris, Young Building – Authentic, Puerto Rican Flan in vanilla, cheese, and piña colada.

– Authentic, Puerto Rican Flan in vanilla, cheese, and piña colada. Old Country Style Bavarian Nuts, New England Avenue – Mint Maple Iced Tea

– Mint Maple Iced Tea Veggie Patch, Commonwealth Avenue – Pickle Juice

– Pickle Juice Deluca Family Foods, New England Avenue – Deep-Fried Ice Cream Sandwich

– Deep-Fried Ice Cream Sandwich Hot Wisconsin Cheese, Springfield Road – The Big Mozz, a single piece of hand-cut mozzarella cheese, deep fried on a stick. Crispy crunchy on the outside and ooey gooey in the middle.

– The Big Mozz, a single piece of hand-cut mozzarella cheese, deep fried on a stick. Crispy crunchy on the outside and ooey gooey in the middle. Moolicious, Springfield Road, West Road – The Moo Bomb, a customizable dessert experience featuring a waffle bowl filled with choice of soft serve ice cream, packed with fillings, and topped off with a hard candy shell (Springfield Road); Cornbread Sundae a warm, homemade piece of cornbread topped with Sweet Corn Ice Cream, hot honey syrup and a dollop of whipped cream (West Road).

– The Moo Bomb, a customizable dessert experience featuring a waffle bowl filled with choice of soft serve ice cream, packed with fillings, and topped off with a hard candy shell (Springfield Road); Cornbread Sundae a warm, homemade piece of cornbread topped with Sweet Corn Ice Cream, hot honey syrup and a dollop of whipped cream (West Road). Demetri’s, New England Aveune – Greek Fries

– Greek Fries Deep Fried Tacos, East Road – Mexican Rice Bowl with meat and taco toppings

– Mexican Rice Bowl with meat and taco toppings Poutine Gourmet, Springfield Road – Buffalo Chicken Poutine

– Buffalo Chicken Poutine Storrowton Tavern, Avenue of States – Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich, Blackened Mac and Cheese Bowl, Cajun Mac and Cheese Bread Bowl, and Crab Dip.

– Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich, Blackened Mac and Cheese Bowl, Cajun Mac and Cheese Bread Bowl, and Crab Dip. New England Craft Beer Pub, Avenue of States – Pretzel Grillers, stuffed, grilled pretzel rolls, available in chicken, bacon, cheddar and ranch; pulled pork, bacon and cheddar; chicken, gorgonzola, cheddar and buffalo sauce; and corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing.

– Pretzel Grillers, stuffed, grilled pretzel rolls, available in chicken, bacon, cheddar and ranch; pulled pork, bacon and cheddar; chicken, gorgonzola, cheddar and buffalo sauce; and corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing. Ultimate BBQ, Food Court – Burnt Bacon Ends and Burnt Bacon Ends in Chocolate.

– Burnt Bacon Ends and Burnt Bacon Ends in Chocolate. The Boot Scootin’ Saloon at Dolly’s Honky Tonk, Industrial Avenue – Pickled Eggs, Pickled Kielbasa and “Cowboy Nachos.”

– Pickled Eggs, Pickled Kielbasa and “Cowboy Nachos.” The Indian Restaurant, Food Court – Gulab Jamun (Indian Dessert)

– Gulab Jamun (Indian Dessert) Ferrindino Maple, Better Living Center, Springfield Road – Maple Coffee and Ferrindino Maple Creemee Cannoli, Italian cannolis filled with Ferrindino Maple Creemee and drizzled with Chocolate or Ferrindino Maple Syrup.

– Maple Coffee and Ferrindino Maple Creemee Cannoli, Italian cannolis filled with Ferrindino Maple Creemee and drizzled with Chocolate or Ferrindino Maple Syrup. International Lobster House, West Road – Tater tots loaded with choice of lobster, pulled pork or bacon and cheese; and Jackalope Sausage.

– Tater tots loaded with choice of lobster, pulled pork or bacon and cheese; and Jackalope Sausage. The Clam Box, Food Court – Lobster Bisque, Fried Oysters and Oyster Tacos with Chipotle Coleslaw.

– Lobster Bisque, Fried Oysters and Oyster Tacos with Chipotle Coleslaw. Hofbrahaus Bier Garden, Food Court – Goulash Stew

– Goulash Stew All American Craft Beer Bar & Grill, Springfield Road – Polish God Father, caramelized onions, sautéed peppers, mustard and kielbasa on a pretzel roll.

– Polish God Father, caramelized onions, sautéed peppers, mustard and kielbasa on a pretzel roll. Wurst Haus, Commonwealth Avenue – OG Schnitzel Sandy, pork cutlet breaded and fried until golden brown, topped Haus made sauerkraut and German beer mustard, served on a pretzel bun; and Supreme Schnitzel Sandy, pork cutlet breaded and fried until golden brown, topped with beer cheese sauce and bacon crumbles, served on a pretzel bun.

– OG Schnitzel Sandy, pork cutlet breaded and fried until golden brown, topped Haus made sauerkraut and German beer mustard, served on a pretzel bun; and Supreme Schnitzel Sandy, pork cutlet breaded and fried until golden brown, topped with beer cheese sauce and bacon crumbles, served on a pretzel bun. White Hut, Food Court – Quad Father Burger, four cheeseburger patties, four strips of bacon, pickles, house sauce and White Hut’s famous fried onions.

– Quad Father Burger, four cheeseburger patties, four strips of bacon, pickles, house sauce and White Hut’s famous fried onions. Harpoon Beer Hall, New England Avenue – Topped Breaded Pretzels; Plain Jane, classic salted with cheese dipping sauce; Pizza Party, salted and baked with garlic butter mozzarella and served with marinara dipping sauce; Gettin' Dilly with It, salted and baked with mozzarella bacon and pickles drizzled with ranch dressing; Hot Pepper, salted and baked with mozzarella, jalapeno peppers and scallions, served with cheese dipping sauce; Coco Loco, baked with cinnamon sugar, drizzled with chocolate sauce and topped with toasted coconut and whipped cream. Bang Bang Colossal Fried Shrimp, two golden fried beer battered skewered shrimp drizzled with bang bang sauce and topped with scallions; Big Shrimpin’ Colossal Fried Shrimp, two golden fried beer battered skewered shrimp served with tartar dipping sauce and fresh lemon; Aloha Colossal Fried Shrimp, two golden fried beer battered skewered shrimp drizzled with pineapple coconut sauce and topped with toasted coconut; Firecracker Colossal Fried Shrimp, two golden fried beer battered skewered shrimp drizzled with buffalo sauce and ranch; General Tso’s Colossal Fried Shrimp, two golden fried beer battered skewered shrimp drizzled with general Tso’s sauce and jalapeno.

– Topped Breaded Pretzels; Plain Jane, classic salted with cheese dipping sauce; Pizza Party, salted and baked with garlic butter mozzarella and served with marinara dipping sauce; Gettin' Dilly with It, salted and baked with mozzarella bacon and pickles drizzled with ranch dressing; Hot Pepper, salted and baked with mozzarella, jalapeno peppers and scallions, served with cheese dipping sauce; Coco Loco, baked with cinnamon sugar, drizzled with chocolate sauce and topped with toasted coconut and whipped cream. Bang Bang Colossal Fried Shrimp, two golden fried beer battered skewered shrimp drizzled with bang bang sauce and topped with scallions; Big Shrimpin’ Colossal Fried Shrimp, two golden fried beer battered skewered shrimp served with tartar dipping sauce and fresh lemon; Aloha Colossal Fried Shrimp, two golden fried beer battered skewered shrimp drizzled with pineapple coconut sauce and topped with toasted coconut; Firecracker Colossal Fried Shrimp, two golden fried beer battered skewered shrimp drizzled with buffalo sauce and ranch; General Tso’s Colossal Fried Shrimp, two golden fried beer battered skewered shrimp drizzled with general Tso’s sauce and jalapeno. The Hub, New England Avenue – Cajun Burger with a chorizo patty and beef patty topped with American cheese, grilled onions and homemade remoulade sauce.

– Cajun Burger with a chorizo patty and beef patty topped with American cheese, grilled onions and homemade remoulade sauce. Sam Adams Beer Garden, Avenue of States – Apple Cider Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese, on artisan sourdough, with a smoked pulled pork, Angry Orchard Crisp Apple Cider glaze, sharp cheddar cheese and fresh local apples; and Frozen Twisted Tea Rocket.

– Apple Cider Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese, on artisan sourdough, with a smoked pulled pork, Angry Orchard Crisp Apple Cider glaze, sharp cheddar cheese and fresh local apples; and Frozen Twisted Tea Rocket. Kora’s Cookie Dough, Hampden Avenue – Birthday Cake Cookie Dough on a Stick.

Fluffy’s Hand-Cut Donuts, New England Avenue – Strawberry Lemonade Donut, hand-cut, yeast raised donut frosted with lemon buttercream frosting, rolled in strawberry lemonade crunch coating, topped with lemon gummy candy and a freeze-fried strawberry; Iced Coffee Glazed Donut Float consisting of a donut rim around an iced coffee with vanilla ice cream and a glazed donut hole.

– Strawberry Lemonade Donut, hand-cut, yeast raised donut frosted with lemon buttercream frosting, rolled in strawberry lemonade crunch coating, topped with lemon gummy candy and a freeze-fried strawberry; Iced Coffee Glazed Donut Float consisting of a donut rim around an iced coffee with vanilla ice cream and a glazed donut hole. Empanada Trailer, Industrial Road – Savory empanadas with beef, chicken or spinach; and sweet empanadas with Nutella or Dulce De Lecce.

– Savory empanadas with beef, chicken or spinach; and sweet empanadas with Nutella or Dulce De Lecce. Top The Crust, Food Court – Crab Rangoon Pizza

– Crab Rangoon Pizza Apple Fries, West Road – Peanut Butter, Bacon and Caramel Apple Fries Sundae

– Peanut Butter, Bacon and Caramel Apple Fries Sundae Downeast Cider Garden, Outside the Young Building – Limited Edition Caramel Apple Cider, smooth caramel aroma, bright and refreshing apple flavor with a sweet caramel finish.

– Limited Edition Caramel Apple Cider, smooth caramel aroma, bright and refreshing apple flavor with a sweet caramel finish. Chocolate Moonshine, Young Building – Experience the art of fudge-making as confectioners craft rich, velvety fudge right before your eyes—turning simple ingredients into an irresistible treat.

– Experience the art of fudge-making as confectioners craft rich, velvety fudge right before your eyes—turning simple ingredients into an irresistible treat. V-One Craft Cocktail Bar, New England Avenue – “Taylor’s Lavendar Haze Lemonade” signature cocktail with V-One Lemon, organic lemonade, lavender simple syrup garnished with lemon and a sprig of lavender.

Fairgoers will also be able to check out the Eastern States Farmers Market and Wine Bar, which will include wine slushies, wine sundaes, and cheese plates with cheeses from all over New England.

The Big E is also debuting its Three-Buck Bites offer on Monday, Sept. 16. Guests will be able to sample many of the foods at a discounted price and participating vendors will have one sample-sized item to buy for $3.

The Big E, also known as the Eastern States Exposition, runs this year from Sept. 13 to Sept. 29 in West Springfield, Massachusetts.