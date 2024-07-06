The Moulin Rouge cabaret in Paris gets windmill back after stunning collapse

Paris' famed Moulin Rouge cabaret got its red windmill back Friday during a special ceremony that featured can-can dancing on the plaza outside.

The mill's huge sails inexplicably collapsed after a show in April at the iconic venue, an emblem of the surrounding Montmartre neighborhood.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Part of the cabaret's illuminated sign also crashed to the ground as a result of what its director called a technical problem. No one was hurt, and the mayor of Paris' 18th district said the structure was not in danger.

The Moulin Rouge scrambled to repair the damage before July 15, when the Olympic torch relay is expected to draw big crowds as it passes through the area.

The windmill was first illuminated on Oct. 6, 1889, at the opening of the Moulin Rouge.

The cabaret, marking its 135th anniversary this year, is a major tourist attraction and was celebrated in the 2001 Baz Luhrmann film musical starring Nicole Kidman.

Cabaret management says its performers represent 18 nationalities and it receives 600,000 spectators a year.