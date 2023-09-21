The new BeReal? BeFake lets users edit photos using AI

A new social media application released in August allows users to edit their photos using artificial intelligence before posting.

"Let's be real, it's more fun to BeFake," the application description says.

The app, called BeFake, works similarly to BeReal, which gained widespread popularity in 2022 and is aimed at increasing authenticity on social media. BeReal notifies all users at a random time each day, prompting them to take a selfie and a photo of what they are doing in the allotted two minutes.

Once a user posts their photo, they are able to see photos posted by their community.

BeFake adds an extra step. Instead of immediately posting, the app gives users the chance to edit the photo using AI.

The app can make its own edits based on a template chosen by the user, or the user can explain exactly what changes they want made to the photo.

The free app hopes to "reduce the pressure and time it takes to create that perfect moment," the description says.