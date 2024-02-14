The No. 1 trait employers are looking for right now—and how to show you have it, according to a 19-year hiring pro

One of the best candidates Bert Bean has ever hired in his 19-year career as a recruiter-turned-CEO landed the job by talking about shrimp during her interview.

"When I asked her about her previous work experience, she explained how, at a seafood restaurant she worked at, she used to peel shrimp for three hours a day," Bean, who leads the staffing firm Insight Global, recalls. "I remember thinking to myself: 'If you can do that, you must have an incredible work ethic' … it sold me."

Although years have passed since that conversation, Bean says employers still value candidates with grit, adding that it's the top soft skill employers assess candidates for during an interview.

"All employers universally want people that are going to work hard, it doesn't matter what the role is or how many advanced degrees you have," he says. "Especially right now, when employee productivity is slipping and companies struggle against inflation, you want someone who can persevere when times get tough."

Examples of grit in the workplace include being humble in the face of failure, quick to adapt to changing demands or priorities and passionate about your work.

In an interview, employers might assess your grittiness by asking questions about challenges you've faced in your career, goals you're working toward or how you handle high-pressure situations.

The interviewer will be listening for details that show you see challenges as opportunities for growth and learning, and that you can maintain focus and interest when working on long-term projects, Bean says.

If the interview is wrapping up and you weren't able to incorporate such examples into your responses, don't be afraid to highlight your grittiness with one final pitch, says Bean.

"It's totally appropriate to say, 'Before we wrap up, something I know that's very important for any role is possessing a very strong work ethic — let me tell you a little bit about mine,'" says Bean. "In my experience, people don't sell themselves enough in a job interview, but I think employers appreciate that … no one's going to say, 'stop talking, I don't want to hear about how you want to work hard in this job.'"

