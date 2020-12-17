Weather

The Nor'easter Dropped Almost 4 Feet of Snow on This New England Town

This week's big storm dropped anywhere from 9 to 15 inches of snow across Greater Boston

By Meteorologist Pamela Gardner

NBC Universal, Inc.

The big winter storm continues to wind down this evening across New England, with some very impressive snow totals.

A whopping 44 inches of snow fell just 3 miles south of Ludlow, Vermont, at 1,800 foot elevation. Ludlow reports 41 inches at 1,500 feet, Windsor was the next highest total with 39 inches of snow, according to the fire department at 10:25 Thursday morning.

Those are some extremely high snow to rain ratios (like 20 to 1 or higher), and there was an interesting note on radar that showed up to enhance those snow rates. A secondary surface low developed over the southern Adirondacks that gave those areas persistent heavy snow.

Those totals were much higher than elsewhere in New England, which saw anywhere from 9 to 20 inches of snow.

U.S. & World

coronavirus pandemic 15 hours ago

Virus Updates: Pfizer Vials Hold Extra Doses, Adding to US Supply; COVID Myths Debunked

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Negotiators ‘Close' to Deal on New Round of Stimulus as Funding Deadline Nears

Ludlow, with a population of under 2,000 people, is best known in ski circles as the home of the popular Okemo Mountain Resort. Before becoming a ski destination, it was a mill town, home to a General Electric Plant until 1977.

This article tagged under:

WeatherVermontsnownor'eastersnowstorm
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us