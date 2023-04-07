Russia-Ukraine War

The Pentagon Is Reviewing the Alleged Leak of Classified U.S. Documents About Ukraine's War Effort and Military Strength

The documents were posted in recent days as photos on Twitter and Telegram

Muhammed Enes Yildirim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Pentagon is reviewing the possible leak of classified U.S. documents about Ukraine’s war effort and military strength, a Defense Department spokesperson said.

The documents, posted in recent days as photos on Twitter and Telegram, outline Ukraine’s military strength, the state of the conflict, casualty figures and the burn rate for HIMARS long-range rocket systems. Some of them carry a March 1 date.

“We are aware of the reports of social media posts, and the Department is reviewing the matter,” Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh said in an email, without elaborating.

President Biden marked one year since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with a speech during a visit to Poland.
The New York Times first reported on the documents.

