The Three Best Summer Zucchini Recipes You Will Ever Make

It's zucchini season so why not serve it up fresh? In this episode of The Chef's Pantry presented by The Hub Today, Anna Rossi shows you how versatile this summer squash is by shaving, shredding, and slicing.

She promises this is a "no mushy zone" with three easy recipes starting with Grilled Slices served with a Harissa Aioli, an easy way to elevate the summer staple.

Or try a Skillet Zucchini Pie with a filling you won't believe. It's a perfect gluten-free base for salads.

And for you meat lovers, Anna isn't forgetting you. Try her Meatball Bites wrapped With Zucchini and Prosciutto. Yum!

Watch Anna put 'em all together in the full episode of The Chef's Pantry above.

