Crime and Courts

Video shows moment thief tunnels into DC store and steals over $100,00 in jewelry, police say

The thief went through an abandoned building to get into the store to steal $100,000 worth of gold and watches.

By Derrick Ward

NBC Universal, Inc.

A thief stole $100,000 worth of merchandise after breaking into a Washington, D.C., jewelry and liquor store through a tunnel in the wall.

The robbery happened between the store's closing hours and 2 a.m. It took the suspect about three hours to break in through the store. During that time, neighbors said that they heard banging noises.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The suspect broke through an abandoned restaurant building that was going through renovation. They took leftover tools from the building and could have used some to tunnel through the 2-3 feet of brick between the two buildings.

"This is something else," the store owner said. "I opened the store at 10 in the morning and that's when the boxes were down."

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

The owner said that they hadn't taken inventory of the store yet but estimated that the amount stolen was about $100,000 worth of gold and watches.

This isn't the first time someone has tried to break in. According to the owner, someone tried to break in a couple of weeks ago through the rear wall.

"There's no way to survive something like that when they've just taken all of your inventory out," the owner said. "It's just like, you've been here for over thirty years and something like that happens. That's it.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us