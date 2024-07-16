This 1 factor increases risk of memory loss in older adults, new study shows

Being alone is not the greatest risk to memory loss, a new study found. However, feeling lonely is.

Researchers at the University of Waterloo followed four groups of adults during a six-year period to see how loneliness and social isolation affected memory loss. Participant categories included those who were socially isolated and lonely, those who were only socially isolated, those who were only lonely, and those who were neither.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Respondents who were socially isolated and lonely had the greatest decline in memory. But loneliness alone, not social isolation, had the second greatest affect on memory.

While social connections are proven to keep you sharp and happy as you age, it's just as important to stay mentally active whether or not you're around people.

How to keep your brain sharp and healthy

"Brains never complete their wiring," said Dr. Lisa Feldman Barrett, psychologist and neuroscientist, during "The Science of Aging Smarter" class.

And your brain's ability to change its neuron wiring, also called plasticity, lasts your entire life. This means you can learn new skills at any point.

One way to improve your brain plasticity is to try new things.

"Any time you encounter something you didn't anticipate or you didn't predict, and it's possibly useful in the future, your brain is gonna attempt to learn it," Barrett said. "And learning is plasticity."

Activities like traveling, learning a new language, or reading a book can all improve your brain health.

Physical activity can also stimulate brain cell growth, Dr. Wendy Suzuki, a neuroscientist and dean of the New York University College of Arts and Science, told CNBC Make It.

"Forms of activity that require strategy will work your prefrontal cortex more," she said.

Of course, having stimulating social connections isn't altogether useless. In fact, meeting new people can improve your brain plasticity, as well.

"All of these things are metabolically challenging now," Barret said. "But they're like an investment in a healthier, stronger you."

Want to stop worrying about money? Sign up for CNBC's new online course Achieve Financial Wellness: Be Happier, Wealthier & More Financially Secure. We'll teach you the psychology of money, how to manage your stress and create healthy habits, and simple ways to boost your savings, get out of debt and invest for the future. Start today and use code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off through September 2, 2024.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.