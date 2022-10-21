Thousands Expected for Funeral for Fallen Bristol, Conn. Police Officers Today

Tens of thousands of people are expected to pay their respects today at the funeral service for Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, two Bristol police officers who were killed in the line of duty last week.

The funeral will be held at Rentschler Field at Pratt and Whitney Stadium on Silver Lane in East Hartford. It begins at 11 a.m. Friday,

DeMonte, 35, of North Haven, was a 10-and-a-half-year veteran of the Bristol Police Department.

He was a school resource officer at Greene-Hills and West Bristol Schools in Bristol.

DeMonte was a father of two with a third on the way.

Hamzy, 34, was born in Bristol and went to Bristol Eastern High School.

He was with the Bristol Police Department for eight years and served as a longtime advisor for the Bristol Police Explorer Cadet Program.

DeMonte and Hamzy were posthumously promoted.

DeMonte was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant and Hamzy was promoted from officer to sergeant.

Funeral Services

The funeral services will be at Rentschler Field at Pratt and Whitney Stadium on Silver Lane in East Hartford at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21.

A news release from state police website says that members of the public attending the funeral may arrive from 6 a.m. onward, but you are asked to arrive by 9:30 a.m.

East Hartford police said travel will be impacted on Silver Lane, Roberts Street and the surrounding area. They are urging drivers to use alternate routes throughout the early morning and afternoon.

Members of law enforcement from all the New England states will be forming a Color Guard at the funeral.

Road Closures

State police have announced road closures for the funeral procession for Lt. DeMonte and Sgt. Hamzy.

Each procession is scheduled to begin at 8:55 a.m., with an expected arrival time at Rentschler Field of 10 a.m.

Drivers should expect delays on these routes:

Procession for Lt. Dustin DeMonte

The procession for Lt. DeMonte will begin at the North Haven Funeral Home on Washington Avenue and proceed to Interstate 91.

The vehicles will then exit onto Interstate 691 West, then to Interstate 84 East, exiting at the stadium grounds via Exit 58.

Following the services, the procession will travel from Rentschler Field back to the North Haven Funeral Home.

The route will be Route 15 South, from Silver Lane, to I-91 South, to Exit 12.

Procession for Sgt. Alex Hamzy

The procession for Sgt. Hamzy will begin at the Scott Funeral Home following Route 6 to Colt Highway.

The motorcade will proceed to I-84 East and exit at the stadium grounds via Exit 58. Following the service, the procession will travel the reverse route back to the Scott Funeral Home: I-84 West, to Exit 38, then Route 6 to the Scott Funeral Home.

State police said the routes are subject to change.

Parking at Rentschler Field

Members of the public who wish to attend the services at Rentschler Field are instructed to park in the gray or red lots on the map below. The public will enter through Gate C and D.

Items that are prohibited from the venue include bags, including purses; flowers; gifts; and professional cameras.

Law enforcement attending the funeral are instructed to park in the blue lot and enter through Gate B.

Law enforcement members are required to show official credentials.

Once the venue is filled, no others will be permitted admittance.

Flags Lowered in Honor of Lt. DeMonte and Sgt. Hamzy

Gov. Ned Lamont today had issued a directive for U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to fly at half-staff in remembrance of Lt. DeMonte and Sgt. Hamzy. They will return to full-staff at sunset Friday.

Schools Closed

Public schools in Bristol as well as North Haven are closed Friday in observance of the funeral.