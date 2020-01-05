Thousands Take Part in NYC March to Support Jewish Community

What to Know Thousands of people marched across the Brooklyn Bridge on Sunday to support the Jewish community

Thousands of people took to the streets of New York City on Sunday to support the Jewish community amid a spate of anti-Semitic attacks in the tri-state area.

The “No Hate, No Fear Solidarity March” kicked off in Foley Square at 11 a.m. Participants marched across the Brooklyn Bridge and were expected to end up in Brooklyn’s Cadman Plaza for a rally, the United Jewish Appeal-Federation of New York said.

Many marchers held signs emblazoned with “No Hate. No Fear.” While some participants were from New York City, a number of attendees traveled to Manhattan from out of town to participate in the event.

This is so important, because we all stand together against hate and fear, and no one should be afraid to worship the way they want. Rabbi Michael Singer

Rabbi Michael Singer told NBC 4 New York he traveled from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania to take part in the march as part of an effort to be “united against hate.”

“This is so important, because we all stand together against hate and fear, and no one should be afraid to worship the way they want,” he said. “We’re marching and letting our feet do the praying for us.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who participated in the march, said the state will provide $45 million in additional funding to protect religious-based institutions against hate crimes as part of its “Securing Communities Against Hate Crimes Grant Program.”

“The recent rash of anti-Semitic and other hate-fueled attacks in New York and across the nation are understandably causing anxiety, but we will not be intimidated,” Cuomo said in a statement.

“In New York, we stand up to those who try to sow division and fear, and this new funding will provide religious and cultural institutions the support they need to help protect themselves and keep people safe,” he added.