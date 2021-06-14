Atlanta

Three Injured in Shooting at Grocery Store Near Atlanta

A deputy, a man and a woman were all being taken to hospitals for treatment, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

A crime scene at night.

Authorities are investigating after three people were injured during a shooting Monday at a supermarket just outside Atlanta.

A man and woman were arguing inside the Big Bear Supermarket at South DeKalb Mall in Decatur when the man began shooting at the woman, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said in an email. A DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Unit deputy who was working as part time security for the store intervened and fired at the man, Williams said.

The deputy, the man and the woman were all being taken to hospitals for treatment, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately clear, Williams said.

Reserve unit deputies are not actively working for a law enforcement agency but are still certified law enforcement officers. They can work with a sheriff’s office on a volunteer basis and can work part time security jobs, Williams said.

