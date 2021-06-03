After several months spent pushing hard with her new volleyball partner, three-time Olympic Gold medalist and Santa Clarita native Kerri Walsh Jennings has missed out on qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics.

"The journey to becoming is hard, whether you're talking about your country or ourselves, or being a mommy or an athlete," the beach volleyball icon told NBC4 before the development. "It's gnarly, and it's supposed to be gnarly."

Walsh Jennings, along with partner and 2016 Olympian Brooke Sweat, had a slight lead for the second and final United States spot for Tokyo. That lead was despite a difficult Olympic cycle filled with surgeries and partner changes.

But last weekend, Sarah Sponcil and Kelly Claes passed Walsh Jennings and Sweat in the standings -- leaving them with their backs against the wall.

“It’s a terrible, terrible feeling,” Walsh Jennings said after the match. “It’s been a really rough year, and to lose in a qualifier, it feels really hard right now.”

Despite the difficulty, Walsh Jennings, a 42-year-old volleyball superstar who won her first Olympic Gold medal in Athens in 2004, sees the struggle as part of her pursuit for greatness.

"I love going through hard times that I know are going to shape me to become the person capable of achieving my dreams," she added. "And so, I'm literally living heaven on earth, and it's so hard. So sad sometimes, and it's so powerful and wonderful."

Her determination and grit were evident as she put in the work on Hermosa Beach ahead of the qualifying rounds, after spending long periods away from family to train with a relatively new partner in the middle of a pandemic.

"It's just been a really powerful rollercoaster, that has given me a lot of clarity, a lot of humility, and just a lot of fortification, because I'm going through a lot of hard stuff," Walsh Jennings said. "And it's all preparing me for something."

She said the support of others is what kept her going through the struggles.

"The only reason I'm still going is truly because of love," Walsh Jennings said. "That drives me more than anything."