Family Marks 3 Years Since Connecticut Mom Vanished, Gives Update on Her Kids

Three years have passed since Jennifer Dulos, a mom of five from New Canaan, disappeared. She was last seen on May 24, 2019, when she dropped her children off at school in New Canaan that morning.

"May 24, 2022, marks three years since Jennifer Farber Dulos was murdered and disappeared. We feel the immeasurable loss of her person every day; we also delight in her presence and celebrate her spirit as they manifest in her five incredible children. We are deeply grateful that Jennifer’s children are thriving and her mother, Gloria, is healthy and well," a statement from Carrie Luft, issued on behalf of the family and friends of Jennifer Farber Dulos, says.

There has been no sign of Jennifer in the three years since she was reported missing. She's presumed dead.

"There is still an open investigation into Jennifer’s murder and disappearance, and we are indebted to the Connecticut State Police for their ongoing dedication to this case. As court proceedings have resumed, we await the next steps in the legal process for the two key individuals who have yet to stand trial," the statement continued.

"Above all, we miss Jennifer more than words can express, and we are thankful for the continuing support. In Jennifer’s memory, we ask that you hold your loved ones extra close and make time to laugh with friends," -Carrie Luft

Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, was charged with the murder of Jennifer before taking his own life two years ago. He had maintained his innocence.

Fotis Dulos, and his then-girlfriend Michelle Troconis were first charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer and Troconis and Fotis Dulos' friend Kent Mawhinney, were later charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Troconis, and Mawhinney have also denied having anything to do with Jennifer's disappearance.

The family said to remember that there are many missing and murdered people whose stories aren't well-known, and whose families and loved ones continue to grieve.

They're encouraging people to support local organizations that help survivors of intimate partner violence.

Last year, a domestic violence bill coined "Jennifer's Law" was signed into law by Gov. Ned Lamont.

The law, which was passed by the House of Representatives with a 134-8 vote, expands the definition of domestic violence in state law to include "coercive control." This means that threatening, humiliating or intimidating acts that harm a person and deprive them of their freedom will now be considered domestic violence, according to officials.

The bill, SB 1091, establishes a new program to provide legal representation for domestic violence victims who file restraining orders. Victims of domestic violence can now testify remotely in court proceedings for matters such as restraining orders, protective orders or standard criminal protective orders.