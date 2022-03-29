Ticket Sales for Chris Rock's Comedy Show Soar After Will Smith Slap

When Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars Sunday night, it sounded off a boom — a business boom.

The incident that rocked the comedian also sent his upcoming tour ticket sales soaring.

TickPick, a ticket marketplace, said that its sales for Rock’s Ego Death tour have spiked since the Oscars.

“We sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than we did in the past month combined,” TickPick said in a Tweet.

Rock’s tour will kick off in April, including a local stop at the Chicago Theatre for three shows from Oct. 13-15.

The opening show scheduled for Oct. 13 is on the brink of selling out, and tickets for all three shows range in price from $49.50 to $498.50 on TicketMaster.

Ticket sales for Rock’s show in other cities also have ballooned. Rock currently has 38 dates set for his tour, with Las Vegas, Denver, Oakland, Seattle, New York and Toronto lined up to host his performance. Click here for tour dates and tickets.

The altercation between Rock and Smith unfolded Sunday after the comic joked about the appearance of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who has experienced hair loss with alopecia.

Following the strike, Smith won Best Actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams in the film "King Richard” and apologized to the Academy in his acceptance speech. Smith later issued a public apology to Rock on Instagram.