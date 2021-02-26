Tiger Woods in ‘Good Spirits' After Additional Procedures for Crash Injuries

Tiger Woods is on the mend.

Three days after a car crash that left him with significant injuries, the professional golfer's team said he's in "good spirits" and thankful for the good wishes from fans around the world. According to a new statement shared on social media on Friday, Tiger underwent additional procedures after being transported to a second Los Angeles hospital.

"Tiger has moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and received follow-up procedures on his injuries this morning," the update read. "The procedures were successful, and he is now recovering and in good spirits."

Additionally, the athlete and his family "want to thank you all for the wonderful support and messages they have received over the past few days."

"We will not have any further updates at this time," the statement concluded.

It's not yet clear how long Tiger is expected to remain hospitalized. Following Tuesday morning's accident, he was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and underwent emergency surgery on his lower right leg and ankle.

NBC News medical correspondent Dr. John Torres would go on to tell Today that Tiger risked losing his leg had first responders and medical staff not acted quickly.

And while the cause of the accident is still under investigation, personnel with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department have said they don't anticipate pressing charges against Tiger. At this time, authorities do not believe Tiger was under the influence at the time of the crash.

"This remains an accident; an accident is not a crime," Sheriff Alex Villanueva told reporters earlier this week. "They do happen, unfortunately."

