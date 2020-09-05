Kentucky

Authentic Wins Kentucky Derby, Defeating Favorite Tiz the Law

Tiz the Law was the Derby favorite at 4-5 odds ahead of the scheduled 7:01 p.m. post time for the storied race.

By Beth Harris

Authentic #18, ridden by jockey John Velazquez crosses the finish line to win the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Sept. 5, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Authentic won the Kentucky Derby Saturday, beating favorite Tiz the Law for the title.

Tiz the Law was the Derby favorite at 4-5 odds ahead of the scheduled 7:01 p.m. post time for the storied race.

Honor A. P. was the second choice at 8-1, followed by Authentic at 9-1.The other horses were listed at double digits. With no spectators in attendance at Churchill Downs, wagering was conducted online and at off-track betting locations.

U.S. & World

coronavirus pandemic 12 hours ago

Virus Updates: Researchers Warn of ‘Deadly' Winter; States At Risk for Labor Day Surge

Portland 16 hours ago

Portland Protests Reach 100 Consecutive Days This Weekend

This year's Kentucky Derby still had horses — Tiz the Law was the biggest favorite in 31 years — but just about everything else made the 146th edition unlike any other.

“It's going to be weird,” said five-time Derby-winning trainer Bob Baffert.

None of the cheering — or cursing after losing wagers — from 150,000 fans was heard at Churchill Downs, where America’s longest continuously held sports event took place four months later than usual. The track initially planned to allow 23,000 fans to attend until escalating positivity rates for COVID-19 in Louisville dictated otherwise.

“Quietude can’t hurt,” said Barclay Tagg, trainer of 3-5 favorite Tiz the Law. “We’ve had quiet for almost all his races this year.”

Of course, silence changed the very nature of the Derby, known for a mix of the raucous and refined, the freakish and fashionable.

TIZ THE LAW
GETTY IMAGES
ELMONT, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: Jockey Manuel Franco celebrates atop Tiz the Law #8 after crossing the finish line to win the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 20, 2020 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Tiz the Law had already won the Belmont Stakes, the kickoff to the Triple Crown that was run in June at a shorter distance. A victory in the Derby would have set him up for a Triple try in the Preakness on Oct. 3.

Tiz the Law had won six of seven career starts — his only loss came at Churchill Downs last year — by staying close to the pace and making one big run at the top of the stretch.

The field had been reduced to 16 horses, smallest since 2003 when Funny Cide won. That gelding was owned by Sackatoga Stable, which owns Tiz the Law.

After Tiz the Law, Honor A. P. and Authentic, the other horses were listed at double-digit odds. Churchill Downs used a new 20-horse starting gate especially for the Derby, although several posts were left vacant after horses were scratched.

The scene outside the track's main entrance on Central Avenue was different, too.

The death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman shot and killed by police in her apartment in March, has fueled tense demonstrations for 100 consecutive days in the city. The three officers involved in her death have not been charged.

The prospect of unrest on Derby day had its participants unsure what to expect.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

KentuckyKentucky DerbyCHURCHILL DOWNSTriple Crown
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us